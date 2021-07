Musician Peter Makortoff entertains neighbours and friends every Wednesday in downtown Trail

Mike Wicentowich shared these photos of musician Peter Makortoff’s weekly street music performance on the 1400 block of Columbia Avenue in Trail.

Makortoff, a well known Trail musician, puts on a show every Wednesday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. much to the delight of his neighbours and residents.

“It is well attended and everyone has lots of fun,” says Wicentowich.

City of TrailLive musicTrail and District Arts Council