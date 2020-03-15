Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

The movie will begin to stream months earlier than expected

The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. “Mulan” had been set to hit theatres next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. Some movie theatres have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home. And it could prove a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. The major studios have largely guarded the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

“Frozen 2,” which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, its the highest grossing animated film ever.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

West Kootenay residents advised to prepare for freshet

West Kootenay snowpack is at 121% of normal, Boundary snowpack is at 134% of normal

Testing for COVID-19 available in West Kootenay, but call first

Interior Health says people suspecting they have the virus must be screened first

Whitewater Ski Resort to stay open despite COVID-19 outbreak

The resort is introducing several measures to keep guests healthy

‘Business as usual’ at RED Mountain Resort, despite COVID-19

Some large events cancelled, but ski conditions are great, says resort

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

SHARP Workplaces program offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Most Read