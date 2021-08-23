Don’t miss Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies

Nelson and District Credit Union lends support to Gold Fever Follies as show enters its final week

Nelson District Credit Union’s Brian Poch (front right) presented a cheque to cast member Daniel Merlo. The rest of the Gold Fever Follies cast includes from left: Rhythm Storm, Landon LaFond, Jean Hart, Mimi Hicks, Konrad Lasocki, Michaela McLean, Kevin Wasilenkoff, and Leanne from NDCU (front right).

The Nelson and District Credit Union (NDCU) is a huge supporter of the Gold Fever Follies and, recently donated $1,500 to cast member Daniel Merlo and the rest of the Follies cast.

The Gold Fever Follies is in its final week, so don’t miss “The Great Invention” an immensely entertaining and progressive look at Rossland mining history.

The last show hits the stage at Miners Hall on Saturday, Aug. 28. Shows run Tuesday through Saturday, two times per day at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

COVID restrictions are in place with a maximum 50 people permitted and masks mandatory until seated.

People will be seated in their own bubbles and be separated from other bubbles by the standard 6 feet.

The show, after all, must go on!

Shows have been sold out of late, so secure a seat by booking your tickets online at GoldFeverFollies.com or by emailing GoldFeverFollies87@gmail.com.

Read: Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies back with The Great Invention