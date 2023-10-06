Drake’s new album drops, with B.C. music video coming soon

For All the Dogs is out now, with Another Late Night video yet to come

Director Cole Bennett recently confirmed on the Kids Take Over podcast that he filmed the Another Late Night music video with Drake and Lil Yachty in Maple Ridge. (Kids Take Over/Special to The News)

Drake’s new album For All the Dogs dropped today, and one of the 23 tracks has a connection to a B.C. city.

Although the music video for track 21, titled Another Late Night and featuring Lil Yachty, has yet to be released, its director has already revealed that the video was shot entirely in Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Drake fans Laugh Now, Cry Later after late B.C. postponement

Rumours had been swirling around online ever since amateur clips were posted online on Sept. 3 of what appeared to be Drake and Lil Yachty dancing around in an open parking lot area and driving in a sportscar covered in Christmas lights.

NEW DRAKE SNIPPET WITH LIL YACHTY pic.twitter.com/nguoCGXSOC — Alijah ⁶🐶 (@LakersVsRockets) September 3, 2023

In a recent interview with the Kids Take Over podcast, director Cole Bennett confirmed that they had indeed shot the video in Maple Ridge, which he explained was for a very specific reason.

“We looked at a few locations in Vancouver, and it was a little hot with permitting and these things that go into location scouting,” said Bennett.

“The Maple Ridge location felt the most tucked away and it was surrounded by trees and it just felt the safest place to do it and like a place where the artist could feel comfortable.”

As soon as he saw the Maple Ridge spot, Bennett said it just felt right.

“The song is called Another Late Night and it’s a late-night shoot,” he said, explaining that he leaned on the chemistry of Drake and Lil Yachty to help build his vision for the music video.

In order to avoid drawing attention to the megastar rapper and attracting a crowd, Bennett embraced a spur-of-the-moment mentality with the video.

“We were doing a run-and-gun style video, we shot it in like two hours.”

Neither Bennett nor Drake have announced a release date for the music video yet, but For All the Dogs is available now on all streaming platforms.

READ ALSO: Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time

Black Press Media reached out to Universal Music Group and Cole Bennett, but they were unable to respond by press deadline.

Maple RidgeMusic