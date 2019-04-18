Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday at Trail mall

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 18 to April 24

Community

• Thursday, Webster Elementary School gym, noon to 2 p.m. for Webster Lion Pride Community Spring Tea. All welcome. Entry by donation. Then from 5:30-8 p.m. Spring Fundraising Market & Silent Auction, also by donation.

• Saturday, Waneta Mall, 9:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt. Photos with the Easter Bunny and face painting.

• Saturday, Trail and Greater Area, Trash to Treasure Day. Collect unwanted items and place curbside where treasure hunters can access them. Remove remaining items by 4 p.m.

Theatre

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 3 p.m. Triple Threat Experience’s The Lion King JR. African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. Presented by arts council, featuring students from three-week summer intensive.

Film

• Thursday, Royal Theatre 7 p.m. for Noah. Experience this extraordinary Bible story as it comes to life in jaw-dropping scale.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale. Planters, chimes, pots and more. Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., Fridays noon til 6 p.m. Runs until May 17.

Upcoming

• April 27, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market kicks off the season. Vendors and musician Jason Thomas.

• April 27, Trail Legion, 1-3 p.m. Spring Tea hosted by Ladies Auxiliary. Door prizes, bake table. Admission $3.50.

• April 27, Bailey Theatre, 7-9 p.m. Trail Harmony Choir Spring Concert. An evening of music, singing and dance by local artists and groups.

• April 28, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Kootenay Festival of the Arts presents The Highlights Concert. Admission by donation.

• May 8, City of Trail, Silver City Days kicks off annual carnival, with family fun, food vendors and live entertainment. Runs through to May 12. Details coming soon.

• May 26, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds

