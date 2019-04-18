Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday at Trail mall

Community
• Thursday, Webster Elementary School gym, noon to 2 p.m. for Webster Lion Pride Community Spring Tea. All welcome. Entry by donation. Then from 5:30-8 p.m. Spring Fundraising Market & Silent Auction, also by donation.
• Saturday, Waneta Mall, 9:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt. Photos with the Easter Bunny and face painting.
• Saturday, Trail and Greater Area, Trash to Treasure Day. Collect unwanted items and place curbside where treasure hunters can access them. Remove remaining items by 4 p.m.
Film
• Thursday, Royal Theatre 7 p.m. for Noah. Experience this extraordinary Bible story as it comes to life in jaw-dropping scale.
Gallery
• VISAC Gallery, Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale. Planters, chimes, pots and more. Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., Fridays noon til 6 p.m. Runs until May 17.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
