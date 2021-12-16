Enter to win best Christmas lights display in Greater Trail

Trail Ambassadors are this year’s judges. The competition ends Dec. 20.

The Gyro Park gazebo is looking very festive for the holidays. Photo: Trail.ca

Christmas light display decorators from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley — as well as Genelle — have only three more days to submit photos of their outdoor holiday light displays to the City of Trail for a chance to win a best-of prize.

Monday, Dec. 20 is the deadline to enter the online contest.

Trail ambassadors will be this year’s judges.

Winners will be announced and contacted via email before the new year.

There are four categories to enter: Best Vintage Light Display; Best “Griswold” Light Display; Most Magical Light Display; and Most Creative Light Display.

Winners of the “most creative” and “most magical” categories will each receive a $100 gift card; the best “Griswold” and best vintage display winners will each receive a gift valued at $75.

“Thank you to all the residents who submitted their photos,” the city said. “And thank you to our sponsors for their prize contributions.”

To see all the wonderful Christmas light displays go to the city’s direct website link at: trail.ca/HolidayLightsMap.

A map will pop up full of markers. Click on each marker to bring up a photo and description of the display as well as the corresponding address.

Read more: Local News

Read more: Local History



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCity of TrailRossland