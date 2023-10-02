Experience ‘The Yellow Brick Road’ in Trail Oct. 10

Elton John Tribute: The Yellow Brick Road Experience goes Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Calling all Elton John fans — coming to town next week is Andrew Johns, a performer who commands the stage with spot-on piano and vocal skills that will take you back to Elton John in his prime.

Take a trip down memory lane as Andrew Johns and his all-star band, The Jets, relive all the greatest hits in this dynamic tribute featuring some of North America’s finest session and touring musicians.

The band is made up of veteran touring musicians including four-time Juno award winner Julie Masi, from the Parachute Club, and on bass guitar, Dennis Marcenko from Colin James’ band.

Also on stage will be The Uptown Hornz with their three-piece horn section.

Join the excitement, passion, and stunning musicianship as “The Yellow Brick Road Experience” showcases all Elton John’s greatest hits such as “ Yellow Brick Road”, “Burn Down the Mission”, “Your Song”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Tiny Dancer”, “I’m Still Standing”, “Saturday Night’s Alright” and many more.

Elton John Tribute: The Yellow Brick Road Experience is proudly presented by LMS Entertainment.

The show goes Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail.

Seating is reserved.

Tickets are available online at tickets.trail-arts.com, by phone at 250.368.9669, and in person at the Bailey box office weekdays from noon to 4 p.m.

This will be a licenced event.

Doors open one hour before show time with theatre doors open 30 minutes before show time.

