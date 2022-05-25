Families invited to Friday night outdoor movie in Warfield

This family movie will air at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Haley Park.

Craving an outdoor movie with friends, and maybe a bag of popcorn?

Then take note that the Trail and District Arts Council and The Royal Theatre have joined together to bring families two movie experiences called, “Silver Screen Outdoor Movies at Haley Park.”

After a successful summer of drive-in movies screened behind the Trail mall last year, organizers wanted to try another entertaining outdoor movie event but this time in open air without the cars.

Starting at dusk this Friday, May 27 and later this summer, Saturday, July 16 — a heartwarming film will show at the larger grassy venue, located behind the elementary school in Warfield.

“To make this fun event accessible to everyone we are running the event by donation,” explains Nadine Tremblay, the council’s executive director. “We are suggesting that each person pay $5 where possible. We want families, couples, and friends all to come out to enjoy this nostalgic film classic.”

“Doors” will open at 7:15 p.m., and the film will screen one hour later.

This will allow guests time to mingle, treat themselves to Royal Theatre popcorn and set up their chairs and blankets to cozy up under the stars.

Tickets will only be available at the venue with cash or card payment options available. No advanced tickets need to be purchased.

The first movie screening this Friday, is “The Princess Bride.”

This classic fairy tale brings comedy, swordplay, giants, an evil prince, and a beautiful princess. As a grandfather reads the book to his sick grandson, who is sure he won’t like the story, the boy gets pulled into the story of Buttercup, Westley, and the Dread Pirate Roberts.

Since first airing in 1987, “The Princess Bride” has remained a favourite of all ages for 35 years and counting.

If weather gets in the way of the outdoor screening, the movie will be moved indoors to The Bailey Theatrein Trail.

“The Lego Movie” will screen on Saturday, July 16.

The irreverent family adventure follows the perfectly average LEGO construction worker, Emmett, who is thought to be the prophesied “special.” When Emmett joins free-spirited heroine, Wyldstyle, an old mystic and LEGO Batman on an epic quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together Emmett is hopelessly and hilariously under prepared to have the fate of the world is in his tiny yellow hands.

