Family Fun Day at farmers’ market in Trail

Grapevine: List of local events for the week of July 11 to July 17

Community

• Saturday, (July 13) Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market hosts Family Fun Day. In addition to favourite farm and artisan vendors, market will feature events for children including a cookie baking contest, scavenger hunt, colouring booth, bean bag toss for prizes, and the Ice Cream and Steam Truck where kids can make a book mark from a 3D printer. Lots of prizes donated by local businesses.

• Wednesday, (July 17) Trail Sk8Park, 5 p.m. Family-friendly event to celebrate the skate park. Hot dogs, refreshments and giveaways. All welcome.

Music

• Thursday, (July 11) Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

Upcoming

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden. No smoking, no dogs.

• July 19, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Triple Threat Experience performing The Lion King JR. Featuring students, aged 7-17 from the three-week summer intensive program. Runs again July 20, 7 p.m. and July 21, 3 p.m.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

• July 27, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• Aug. 2, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Day. Free event featuring the STEAM Truck, Ferguson’s Castle, pizza, games, technology and history. For info call 250.364.0821.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter