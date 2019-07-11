Willy Blizzard performs Thursday, 7 p.m. in Gyro Park. (Submitted photo)

Family Fun Day at farmers’ market in Trail

Grapevine: List of local events for the week of July 11 to July 17

Community

• Saturday, (July 13) Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market hosts Family Fun Day. In addition to favourite farm and artisan vendors, market will feature events for children including a cookie baking contest, scavenger hunt, colouring booth, bean bag toss for prizes, and the Ice Cream and Steam Truck where kids can make a book mark from a 3D printer. Lots of prizes donated by local businesses.

• Wednesday, (July 17) Trail Sk8Park, 5 p.m. Family-friendly event to celebrate the skate park. Hot dogs, refreshments and giveaways. All welcome.

Music

• Thursday, (July 11) Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

Upcoming

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden. No smoking, no dogs.

• July 19, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Triple Threat Experience performing The Lion King JR. Featuring students, aged 7-17 from the three-week summer intensive program. Runs again July 20, 7 p.m. and July 21, 3 p.m.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

• July 27, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• Aug. 2, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Day. Free event featuring the STEAM Truck, Ferguson’s Castle, pizza, games, technology and history. For info call 250.364.0821.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Just Posted

Family Fun Day at farmers’ market in Trail

Grapevine: List of local events for the week of July 11 to July 17

RDKB buys 130-acre property for trails, landfill buffer

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary acquires land for $170,000

Police report assault, thefts in Trail

Lock up your belongings advise the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Rossland businesses ready as plastic bag ban looms

Storeowners say the transition shouldn’t be too jarring for them

Fort Shepherd to re-open for limited public use

Land conservancy will hold open session on July 15 in Trail

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

Most Read