Farmers’ market in Trail, Saturday

Grapevine: Events for the week of July 25 to July 31

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

Upcoming

• Aug. 1, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Holly Hyatt, a West Kootenay singer, songwriter and bass player.

• Aug. 2, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Day. Free event featuring the STEAM Truck, Ferguson’s Castle, pizza, games, technology and history. For info call 250.364.0821.

• Aug. 8, Gyro Park, 5-8:30 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Locarno Band featuring Tonye Aganaba.

• Aug. 12, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. for Pico’s Puppet Palace. Join Pico and friends in the story of the golden lagoon.

• Aug. 15, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Blue Crush. Featuring Jason Thomas and Tonnie Stewart, classic music that you will make you want to get up and dance.

• Aug. 22, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present.

• Aug. 29, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Old Time Fiddlers.



