Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday
The two city councils were interveners in the Supreme Court of Canada case
Police were notified about the dangerous driving
Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say
Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers
Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance
The resort only had 6 days left
Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27
Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19
Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts
Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
Active cases are now up to 479 in the region
Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program
The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday
Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three
‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post
Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime