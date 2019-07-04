Fiddle Jam coming to Gyro Park

Grapevine: List of local events for the week of July 4 to July 10

Community

• Saturday, Greater Trail, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hills to Valley Garden and Art tour. Music and art in seven private rural garden settings, $5 self-guided tour. Tickets available at Trail Pharmasave, The Doorway, Mountain Nugget Chocolate, Country Roads General Store, Kalawsky Chevrolet (Castlegar) or call 364.2884 or 231.8671 for more info.

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Plan B. Rhythm and blues.

• Tuesday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Fiddle Camp Jam. Instructors from across Canada come together on stage for a must-see performance. Musicians include: Gord Stobbe from Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia, a master fiddler and member of the Order Of Canada; Tahnis Cunningham from Tahnis Regina, where she teaches fiddle and guitar; Ivonne Hernandez, a dynamic 2017 Juno Award winner, who has toured and taught all over North America, the Caribbean and Europe; JJ Guy an award-winning fiddler and dedicated instructor; Trish Clair is a passionate educator specializing in fiddle and Suzuki violin/viola; Ray Bell, a high demand guitar instructor at fiddle camps all over western Canada; and Geoff Horrocks, recognized as one of the fiddle community’s best pianists.

Upcoming

• July 11, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Willy Blizzard. Canadiana, folk-roots covers and originals.

• July 13, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• July 17, Trail Sk8Park, 5 p.m. Family-friendly event to celebrate the skate park. Hot dogs, refreshments and giveaways.

• July 18, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden.

• July 19, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Triple Threat Experience performing The Lion King JR. Featuring students, aged 7-17 from the three-week summer intensive program. Runs again July 20, 7 p.m. and July 21, 3 p.m.

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.



