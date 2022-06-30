Folk-rock meets brass tonight at Trail’s Music in the Park

Music in the Park is held at the East Trail venue Thursdays starting at 6.15 p.m.

Admission is by donation, $3 minimum suggested. Or, support the future of Music in the Park and buy a season pass for $50. Photo: Submitted

Opening up tonight’s Music in the Park at 6:15 p.m. is Sly Violet, an energetic, indie folk-rock-pop husband-and-wife duo based in Salmo. Featuring the powerful vocals of Violet Clarke and Sly Boston, their modern folk music brings a lively and upbeat show. Headlining is The Heavyweights Brass Band, hitting hard from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a seasoned blend of groove, energy, virtuosity, and originality. For over a decade, this Toronto-based, New Orleans-inspired brass institution has brought people to their feet with an inspiring blend of original music and unexpected covers.

With entrance by donation, live shows at Gyro Park present the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to real-time music with friends.

Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is held at the East Trail venue every Thursday starting at 6.15 p.m., except for the Night Market shows on July 7 and Aug. 4 when the event will run from 5 p.m.

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicTrail and District Arts Council