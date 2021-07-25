Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox. (Photo supplied)

Food: Catching up with British Columbia chef, TV personality Thea VanHerwaarden

Podcast: Talk includes an early introduction to food, time on TV and future plans

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Chef Thea Vanherwaarden – Master Chef Canada – 6:28:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Thea VanHerwaarden of Comox, a two-time runner-up on the TV show MasterChef Canada. Talk includes her early introduction to cooking, her time on TV, future plans for a Vancouver Island restaurant and more.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

fb

#PQBeatComox ValleyFoodMovies and TVPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
‘Aquaman’s’ Jason Momoa resurfacing in Canada for sequel

Just Posted

The Trozzo Creek fire, July 21. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Evacuation order for Trozzo Creek fire reduced

New tools available to treat chronic pain. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Kootenay Boundary introduces new tools for chronic pain patients and health-care providers

The Cultus Creek fire evacuation order area. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service
Evacuation order issued for Cultus Creek wildfire

The Michaud Creek fire on July 17. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATE: Edgewood evacuated due to growing Michaud Creek wildfire