Joshua Duggar, former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, Thursday, April 29, 2021 by federal authorities. (Washington County Arkansas Jail)

Joshua Duggar, former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, Thursday, April 29, 2021 by federal authorities. (Washington County Arkansas Jail)

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces child porn charges

He starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network over revelations Duggar had molested 4 of his sisters

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed Friday.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment a day after Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals in northwest Arkansas. Prosecutors said Duggar possessed the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.”

“In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime,” the attorneys said in a statement. “But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

A federal judge set a May 5 detention hearing and a July 6 trial date.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Why should I file my income taxes on time?

No extension for taxes this year, could cost you

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Gaelen Schnare checking out birds on the shore of Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former B.C woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Run by community stakeholders, those who report racism will receive validation, support and referrals to nonprofit services such as counseling or support groups. (Unsplash)
Racism hotline in the works for B.C., officials announce

The multilingual reporting system will not be delivered or monitored by police, but run by community-based agents

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Kash Heed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet minister denies saying government knew about casino crime

Kash Heed is said to have been told by a former Mountie in 2009 about large amounts of cash that were likely linked to organized crime at B.C. casinos

A modelling group is offering a glimmer of optimism as British Columbia deals with variants of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin)
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases

Projections show a 30 to 40% decline in transmission rates since March, according to researchers from UBC and SFU

The senior was called on March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address overseas. (Pixabay)
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Most Read