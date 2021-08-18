Freedom Stage in Montrose for open mic night

Kootenay Jack and Friends welcomes all musicians to a Saturday gig behind the Montrose Hall

Selkirk Mt. Music Society and the Freedom Stage is heading to Montrose on Aug. 21 for an open mic night.

Selkirk Mountain Music Society is back on the Freedom Stage this weekend with an open mic night.

Kootenay Jack and Friends will headline the show on Saturday, Aug. 21 behind the Montrose Hall, and invites all musicians to bring their guitars and join in the fun.

“The Selkirk Mountain Music Society is more than just that stage,” said Kenny. “This is just a part of it. We’re going to try to promote all the bands, young and old, and try to get as many as we can playing.

“We really stress that we want young people, this is for them, this is for the community and this is about them.”

Kootenay Jack encourages performers to contact the society before hand, so they can slot you into the line up.

The non-profit accepts donations in lieu of price of admission, so bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

The festivities go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Montrose Hall at 490 9th Ave.

Contact Kootenay Jack Kenny by email at selkirkmountainmusicsociety@gmail.com or go to their facebook page.

