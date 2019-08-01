Friday is Family Day at Trail Riverfront Centre

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Holly Hyatt, a West Kootenay singer, songwriter and bass player.

• Wednesday (Aug. 7), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. An evening with Bruce Cockburn and his band, presented by Old Rivers Western Productions. One of Canada’s finest artists performs extensive repertoire of musical styles.

Community

• Friday, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Family Day the Riverfront Centre Way! Free event featuring the STEAM Truck, Ferguson’s Castle, pizza, games, technology and history. For info call 250.364.0821.

Upcoming

• Aug. 8, Gyro Park, 5-8:30 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Locarno Band featuring Tonye Aganaba. Also food trucks, market, beer and wine garden. Entrance by donation. Perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to live music with friends. Remember to bring cash for the market. No smoking, no dogs.

• Aug. 12, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. for Pico’s Puppet Palace. Join Pico and friends in the story of the golden lagoon.

• Aug. 15, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Blue Crush. Featuring Jason Thomas and Tonnie Stewart, classic music that you will make you want to get up and dance.

• Aug. 22, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present. This will be the final performance this season.

• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.



