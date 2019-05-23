From Fruitvale to Rossland, plenty to do this weekend

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of May 23 to May 29

Community

• Friday, Beaver Valley May Days kicks off weekend of family-friendly fun including ball tournaments, music at Haines Park and fireworks, followed on Saturday by a parade at 11 a.m., activities all day, and 9 p.m. dance with Nashville musician Tom Samulak on stage in the Fruitvale hall. For full schedule visit beavervalleymaydays.com.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future. For info call Tara Kowalchuk at 1.800.268.7582 ext. 7254.

Music

• Sunday, Rossland Legion 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House goes all out with five acts: Astrojet, Rupert Keiller’s new band, recent winner of Best Rock Song at the Kootenay Music Awards, in their first public performance; Rossland Ukulele Choir; Hannah Dueck, acoustic bluegrass and folk; Michael Gifford, sweet songs from back when; and Ucra Mountain String Band, featuring harmony, slick mandolin, and lots of energy.

Doors open 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers. All welcome, beginners or polished, no auditions. For more info, contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

Upcoming

• May 28, Jubilee Park, 11:30 a.m. Trail RCMP Victims Services and the Greater Trail Community Justice Program invite the community for the unveiling of a new bench to memorialize all victims and survivors of crime. Kiwanis hosting free BBQ lunch.

• May 31, Kootenay Gallery, 10 a.m. doors open for the 29th Annual West Kootenay Camera Club Show. Celebrate all the talented photographers and over 280 photos entered into this year’s competition. Opening Gala starts at 6:30 p.m.

• May 31, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. A tale of two young star-crossed lovers whose feuding families are determined to keep them apart.

• June 1, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Fresh produce, home baking/gluten free, handcrafted items, entertainment and more.

• June 1, Castlegar Complex, 2 p.m. Ceremonial Annual Review for Air and Sea Cadets from Trail, Castlegar and Nelson. All welcome to attend and celebrate the region’s young cadets and their achievements.

• June 2, Gyro Park, 9 a.m. registration opens for Kidney Foundation’s annual Kidney Walk in Trail. Walk starts at 10 a.m. Help raise funds and hope for people living with kidney disease.

• June 5, Trail Memorial Centre, 6 p.m. Community Safety Insights, Public Roundtable Discussion. Led by facilitator Gordon A. McIntosh, two-hour open meeting to obtain hopes and concerns of citizens with respect to community safety.

• June 6, Trail Cenotaph, 6 p.m., Trail Legion will hold a ceremony to honour the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All welcome.

• June 8, Montrose Community Hall, 8 a.m. Family Fun Day kicks off with a pancake breakfast. Parade 11 a.m., events throughout the day, food concession open as well as steak and hamburger dinner. More details to come.

• June 8, Beaver Falls Lions Park, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Spring Market. Home-based business and garage sale. Vendors needed, tables $10. Call Bev at 250.367.9552 for info or email mrst1@shaw.ca.

• June 13, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park kicks off with Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance by donation, perfect opportunity to get outside an listen to live music.

• June 16, Gyro Park, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Newly organized event by a Trail RCMP officer, intended to raise awareness for, and encourage, Special Olympics athletes.



