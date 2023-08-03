Funky music tonight at Gyro Park in Trail

Get ready for some funky town, tonight at Gyro Park.

Starting at 6:15 p.m. in the East Trail venue, Music in the Park will bring Vibetown — a five-piece instrumental band — to the stage.

With a summer vibe and love of making people dance, Vibetown is led by horn instruments (trumpet and sax) with a style described as a unique jazz-infused spin on crowd favourite pop standards as well as some original music.

Next up will be more music that you can’t resist dancing to from headliners Coco Jafro, a global seven-piece band that plays a fusion of Afro-Funk-Latin-Soul.

Described as a melting pot of inspiration, Coco Jafro brings North African traditional music to Afro-Latin funk fused with throwback 60’s rhythms.

Coco Jafro headlines Music in the Park tonight (Aug. 3). Photo: Instagram

The band’s high energy performances have seen the collective playing sold out crowds, earning nominations like “Best Live Act” from the Van Isle Music Awards, “Best Urban Artist of the Year” at Breakout West and regional finalists in CBC’s esteemed Searchlight competition. Seize the future and start the party with the always relevant, always exciting, always progressive Coco Jafro.

Bring a lawn chair. Admission is by donation – $3 minimum suggested.

With 11 shows and two acts Thursday nights from June 22 to Aug. 31, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity for family to get together outside and listen to great live performances.

Upcoming shows

Aug. 10: Penny Shades is a five-piece alt-soul group with modern grooves and pychedelic flair. Plus, Paula Neder is an Argentinian solo artist mixing Latin American folk music with pop and rock roots.

Aug. 17: Night Market: Dinosaur Fight’s danceable keys and acoustic guitar with looping and vocals, and Baker Street Blues Band’s electric blues, and Andrew Allen Duo, a beachy blend of pop and R&B.

Aug. 24: UCRA Mountain String Band fine, homegrown Kootenay greygrass and Petunia and The Vipers and their fun mix of hillbilly-flavoured-swing inflected-ragtime.

Aug. 31: White Lightning get you dancing with their blues, rock and Boogie Band vibes before before the 2 Bit Jug Band’s old-time jazz and blues from the 1920s and ‘40s.

