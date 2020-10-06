Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Famous rocker Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer at the age of 65, according his son Wolf Van Halen.
In a tweet sent at approximately noon, Wolf Van Halen said his father died earlier Tuesday (Oct. 6) morning.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” Wolf wrote. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage has been a gift.”
Eddie Van Halen formed the band that would become Van Halen with his brother, Alex Van Halen, in 1972. The band has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and recorded 13 number-one hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Eddie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
At the time of his death, he had been battling throat cancer for several years.
— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2020
