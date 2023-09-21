Hall of Fame Blues artist coming to Rossland

Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Michael Charles will play at the Flying Steamshovel Sept. 28

From Buddy Guy’s Legends bar in Chicago to the Golden City, Blues guitar icon Michael Charles and His Band will kick off a two month tour of B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan at the Flying Steamshovel in Rossland on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The blues guitar phenom is an Australian born musician who will take you on a guitar driven journey through 40 years and 40 releases of original music.

“The precision and level of energy is just spectacular and will leave you astounded by the driving force, the contemporary blues, and the soulful ballads of Michael Charles,” reads a release.

Charles’ musical pilgrimage began over 50 years ago in Melbourne. While enjoying a successful musical crusade of touring, recording, and numerous television and radio appearances in his homeland, Michael received an invitation from Buddy Guy’s management to appear at the infamous Legends in Chicago, Ill.

Graciously accepting the honour, Charles traveled the 12,500 miles and took the stage with Mr. Buddy Guy.

After numerous trips back and forth, Charles made the monumental and life changing decision to make America his home. Charles worked the whole Chicago blues circuit performing with Guy, Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells, George Baze, as well as touring with blues legend, Jimmy Dawkins.

Over the next 20 years, the Grammy elected artist enjoyed being featured in numerous television and radio broadcasts and several music magazines, along with gracing countless stages.

In 2015, Charles was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, a nod to his prolific career and discography comprised of 40 releases including a double CD 30-year anthology released in 2014 and the live CD “Concert at the Nest” released in 2015.

In August 2021, a 2 CD and a DVD Box set chronicling the entire pandemic experience from the recording studio was released. 2022 saw the singles of Key To The Highway and Charles’ new original song Silenced.

Charles is currently enjoying his 16th consecutive international tour “No Detours 2023,” which will once again take him to the far corners of the USA, Canada and Australia.

Charles will play at the Flying Steamshovel in Rossland on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Flying Steamshovel.

