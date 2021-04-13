Historic Kootenay hot springs

The hot springs is running with reduced operations to meet government COVID-19 protocols

This postcard from the late 1930s or early 1940s showcases the luxurious cottages at the original Halcyon Hot Springs resort.

Halcyon is touted as a home to some of the most restorative hot spring waters in North America.

General Frederick Burnham, who owned the ‘Halcyon Sanitarium’ until 1955 believed these lithia-rich waters should be shared with the world.

