Historic Kootenay hot springs

This postcard from the late 1930s or early 1940s showcases the luxurious cottages at the original Halcyon Hot Springs resort.
Halcyon is touted as a home to some of the most restorative hot spring waters in North America.
General Frederick Burnham, who owned the ‘Halcyon Sanitarium’ until 1955 believed these lithia-rich waters should be shared with the world.
Read more: Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working
Read more: Hot springs to open with reduced capacity
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter