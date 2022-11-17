Hotel California checking into the Kootenays this spring

Tickets are on sale now at the Bailey box office

Fans of the Eagles will be happy to note that the original Eagles’ tribute, Hotel California, is coming back to the Kootenays in April 2023.

This is no ordinary tribute, because for over three decades now, Hotel California have been recreating the legendary sound of The Eagles, thrilling audiences all over the world.

The band set the bar in 1986, and they’ve remained the industry leading substitute for the Eagles ever since. Hotel California has evolved into a masterful celebration of the Eagles’ music. One of the most game-changing song catalogs in the history of rock n roll is performed to perfection before your eyes and ears. The tour in B.C. sold out in just about every venue in 2019, so you are advised to reserve your tickets early.

Playing to huge outdoor and arena audiences, and sharing bills with some incredible rock legends like the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx, and Reo Speedwagon has taken the band where no tribute band has gone before.

What makes Hotel California so special?

Well, incredible lead vocal similarity, intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies, and of course top flight live performances, just for starters.

You won’t want to miss one of the world’s most accomplished tribute productions, Hotel California, coming to The Bailey Theatre in Trail on April 19, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at the Bailey box office, or you can order tickets by phone at 1.866.368.9669 or get your tickets online at the bailey.ca.

On April 20, the show will move to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Hotel California is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection.

