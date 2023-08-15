IncrEdible Pride at Trail market

A colourful crew from the City of Trail, Trail Arts Council and the Trail Public Library were handing out rainbow flags, tasty rainbow cannolis, and treats in recognition of the 5th annual Pride-Trail event at Trail’s Incredible Market. From left: Coun. Bev Benson, Nadine Tremblay Trail Arts Council, Pride Trail’s Addison Oberg, Andrea Jolly from the city, and Kalsoom Fahad and Danielle Monk from the library. Photos: Jim Bailey What would an event be without Jake Miller, always a big help. Who could pass up the Pride coloured cannoli? The magical Mystic Dancers performed at the Market Vendors like CC Farms were proud to show their support Shauna Davis from Warfield’s Youth Action Network Market visitors came with their colourful canines to celebrate the fifth Pride event at the Incredible Market.

Trail’s IncrEdible Market celebrated Pride-Trail on Saturday on the Esplanade with a colourful showing from market vendors, visitors, canines, and even cannoli.

More than 40 vendors and market goers enjoyed music, refreshments, and Pride themed baking at the Fifth Annual Pride-Trail 2023 event.

The Pride themed Market was a huge hit, with a pre-Pride dress up party, dancing, a photo booth, face painting and an adult mixer that followed at Kootenay West Distilling. There is no inclusivity without diversity.

City of TrailFarmers marketsPrideRossland