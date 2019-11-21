Kelowna Ballet tonight in the Bailey

Community
• Thursday, Beaver Valley Manor, 5-8 p.m. BV Senior Citizen Branch #44 invites you to Fun Night. Card, board games, darts, shuffleboard and more. Refreshments, chili and bun, by donation. Join in and bring a friend.
• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Ballet Kelowna.
• Monday (Nov. 25), Trail Alliance Church, 6:30 p.m. Video presentation: Surviving the Holidays. Professionals give excellent hints, thoughts, encouragement and practical suggestions to help one during this difficult season. For more information call Shirley Moon at 250.368.0003.
• Tickets for the 19th Annual Christmas Raffle for the residents of Poplar Ridge are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. 200+ prizes for the Dec. 19 raffle organized by volunteer Marisa Jimenez.
• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.
• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.
Gallery
• VISAC Gallery, showing ‘Beyond the Line,’ painting exhibit representing 10 West Kootenay artists. Hours Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Selkirk College campus.
Upcoming
• Nov. 29, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. Storytime with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Visit with the team, get a signed hockey card and meet Stax.
• Nov. 29, Trail Ferraro Foods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trail Transit hosts Stuff the Bus. Help fill the bus with non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. Runs again Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. BBQ fundraiser will also be on site both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stuff the Bus donations will be accepted at the Nov. 30 Trail Smoke Eaters home game.
• Nov. 30, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.
• Nov. 30, KP Hall in Trail, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.