Ballet Kelowna performs the high-energy program, Mambo and Other Works, showcasing a variety of styles - tango, traditional and modern ballet - on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Kelowna Ballet tonight in the Bailey

Grapevine: Local events from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27

Community

• Thursday, Beaver Valley Manor, 5-8 p.m. BV Senior Citizen Branch #44 invites you to Fun Night. Card, board games, darts, shuffleboard and more. Refreshments, chili and bun, by donation. Join in and bring a friend.

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Ballet Kelowna.

• Monday (Nov. 25), Trail Alliance Church, 6:30 p.m. Video presentation: Surviving the Holidays. Professionals give excellent hints, thoughts, encouragement and practical suggestions to help one during this difficult season. For more information call Shirley Moon at 250.368.0003.

• Tickets for the 19th Annual Christmas Raffle for the residents of Poplar Ridge are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. 200+ prizes for the Dec. 19 raffle organized by volunteer Marisa Jimenez.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

• Fridays, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. Bingo.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing ‘Beyond the Line,’ painting exhibit representing 10 West Kootenay artists. Hours Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the Selkirk College campus.

Upcoming

• Nov. 29, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. Storytime with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Visit with the team, get a signed hockey card and meet Stax.

• Nov. 29, Trail Ferraro Foods, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trail Transit hosts Stuff the Bus. Help fill the bus with non-perishable food items in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank. Runs again Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. BBQ fundraiser will also be on site both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stuff the Bus donations will be accepted at the Nov. 30 Trail Smoke Eaters home game.

• Nov. 30, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Nov. 30, KP Hall in Trail, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of dancing to the big-band sounds of the SwingSationS. All welcome. Tickets, $20 each, available at Trail Coffee Co., Mallard’s in Castlegar, and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. To reserve call 250.367.6115.

• Dec. 4, Bailey Theatre, 7:15 p.m. Trail Rotary Club presents their 37th annual Rotary Carol Fest. Maple Leaf Band and several local choirs will perform. Fundraiser for Trail Salvation Army Christmas hampers.

• Dec. 5, Bridge View Cafe, 4:30 p.m. City of Trail will light the bridge red to recognize National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. Vigil for Murdered and Abused Women at 5 p.m. Located 1290 Esplanade Ave., Trail.

• Dec. 6, Waneta Plaza, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join the KBRH Health Foundation for the annual telethon day to raise funds for the Emergency Department Campaign. Make your donation at center court, starting at 9 a.m., or at the foundation office in-person or by phone at 250.364.3424. Live entertainment will include musical performances and a visit from Santa. Diamond Raffle Tickets will also be on sale to support the campaign.

• Dec. 8, Trail United Church, 2:30 p.m. Hope for the Holidays. Bereavement service to support grieving people in our community. For more info contact Gwen Ziprick at 250.368.8080 or email trail@alternatives.ca.

• Dec. 14, Riverfront Centre, 1-3 p.m. Open house. Join in on the family gingerbread house making competition, check out the used book sale and say hello to Santa Claus. Fun, free family event.

• Dec. 14, Trail downtown, 5-6 p.m. Annual Santa Parade. Route details coming soon.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Frozen 2’ animators tapped into cold weather experiences

Just Posted

More cases of fake $50 bills in Trail, online scams

Visit the Bank of Canada website for more info on counterfeit money

Proper oil, proper levels, propel today’s powerhouse engines

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in East Trail

Castlegar man behind bars again after police arrest for breaching bail

Man was free awaiting his day in court

Byelection coming for Kootenay Columbia school trustee

The board appointed its Chief Election Officer at the Monday meeting

Rossland mulling solid waste, yard waste fees

After five years at same rate, council contemplates 10 per cent overall increase

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

Teacher tells B.C. Supreme Court that student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony in classroom

Case being heard in Nanaimo over indigenous cultural practice in Port Alberni classroom

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

Most Read