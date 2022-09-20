Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (left) at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing (Photo - @kettleriverbrew/Instagram)

Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

The Stranger Things star is from Vancouver

Vancouver-born actor and ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show, was spotted in Kelowna over the weekend.

In an Instagram post by Kettle River Brewing, it showed the 19-year old actor enjoying a pint at their establishment in the brewery district.

Wolfhard wasn’t in town to film his newest project or to perform in his band, The Aubrey’s, he was here to attend a car show called After Hours on Saturday night (Sept. 17) at Spall Plaza.

He’s friends with the founder of Kelowna’s After Hours Supply Company, Mason Kowbel. The two, who connected through family friends, had talked on Facetime many times but after years, finally met in person at the event this past weekend.

There has also been reported sightings of Wolfhard’s Stranger Things co-worker Noah Schnapp in Kelowna this week, who plays Will Byers in the show. It is unknown if the two stars’ visits are related.

READ MORE: Nickel Road house being boarded up two days after protest in Kelowna

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue teams find man lost overnight in Kelowna backcountry

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommmunityEntertainmentKelownaMovies & TVOkanagan

Previous story
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis and the Paradox Of Love’

Just Posted

L-R: Angelika Brunner, constituency assistant for Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy; Myrt Servatius, Kootenay South Métis Society, president; Robert Cacchioni, Trail council; Carol Dobie, councillor incumbent for Trail; Toni Driutti, SD20 Area 3 ; Talia Verigin, SD20 Area I/J; Catherine Zaitsoff, incumbent trustee, chair SD20; incumbent Area 5 trustee Gordon Smith; Katherine Shearer, superintendent SD20; Trail (Area 4) trustee incumbents Mark Wilson and Terry Hanik. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Ground breaks for new elementary school in Trail

“As I shared my book with family and friends, Sam King, librarian at the Trail and District Public Library, suggested I donate a copy to the Trail Museum and Archives, so I did.,” Beth said. L-R: Addison Oberg, archivist, Trail Museum and Archives; author Elizabeth Truant; Sam King, adult services librarian, Trail library. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Quiet days of pandemic had Trail author writing about life

Paying It Forward: The metal art piece was donated to residents, families and workers in Poplar Ridge Pavilion. Photo: Sheri Regnier
‘Gratitude’ gifted to health-care workers at hospital in Trail

From left: Pride Gym’s Brandon Krumm, Keanan Patershuck, Tyler Harry, and Matt Cousineau at the Fusion Fight League in Billings, Mont. (Contributed)
Big wins for Pride Gym in Big Sky state