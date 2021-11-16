Kootenay Gallery invites holiday shoppers in

Kootenay Gallery of Art is now offering locals the opportunity to shop for gifts at Christmas at the Gallery, the studio’s annual exhibition and sale of goods made by Kootenay artisans.

The sale runs from Nov. 13 until Dec. 24.

Why choose to shop at the Kootenay Gallery this holiday? Gallery members remind shoppers it features a wide variety of gift ideas that are almost all made in the Kootenays by local artisans.

“All of the goods are here, not waiting on a container ship,” gallery members point out. “You can come by the gallery anytime without paying an admission fee to get in, although donations are gratefully accepted.”

The Kootenay Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, across the highway from the airport, between the Doukhobor Discovery Centre and the West Kootenay BC SPCA.

From Nov. 13, the gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In December, the gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Dec. 23. Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In keeping with provincial health regulations masks are required.

As well, the gallery offers online shopping at: www.kootenaygallerygifts.com. Shoppers can pick up their items, get them delivered for a small fee or have them mailed via Canada Post.

For more information call 250.365.3337 or email: kootenaygallery@telus.net.

Wherever you shop and however you celebrate, the gallery wishes everyone a healthy and happy holiday.

