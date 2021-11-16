Photo: Lydia Matzel/Unsplash via KootenayGallery.com

Photo: Lydia Matzel/Unsplash via KootenayGallery.com

Kootenay Gallery invites holiday shoppers in

Masks are required.

Kootenay Gallery of Art is now offering locals the opportunity to shop for gifts at Christmas at the Gallery, the studio’s annual exhibition and sale of goods made by Kootenay artisans.

The sale runs from Nov. 13 until Dec. 24.

Why choose to shop at the Kootenay Gallery this holiday? Gallery members remind shoppers it features a wide variety of gift ideas that are almost all made in the Kootenays by local artisans.

“All of the goods are here, not waiting on a container ship,” gallery members point out. “You can come by the gallery anytime without paying an admission fee to get in, although donations are gratefully accepted.”

The Kootenay Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, across the highway from the airport, between the Doukhobor Discovery Centre and the West Kootenay BC SPCA.

From Nov. 13, the gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In December, the gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Dec. 23. Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In keeping with provincial health regulations masks are required.

As well, the gallery offers online shopping at: www.kootenaygallerygifts.com. Shoppers can pick up their items, get them delivered for a small fee or have them mailed via Canada Post.

For more information call 250.365.3337 or email: kootenaygallery@telus.net.

Wherever you shop and however you celebrate, the gallery wishes everyone a healthy and happy holiday.

Arts and cultureChristmasKootenays

Previous story
Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV’s holiday headliners

Just Posted

“As a society, we need to provide these individuals with every opportunity to change their lives for the better,” writes Dan Deresh. Photo: Jon Tyson/Unsplash
No easy answers to addiction and homelessness in Trail

Gary Boyle is Canada’s Backyard Astronomer.
Here comes the lunar eclipse

Photo: Lydia Matzel/Unsplash via KootenayGallery.com
Kootenay Gallery invites holiday shoppers in

ATCO Wood Products has donated $35,000 to the KBRH Ambulatory Care Campaign. This donation will support the patient and visitor waiting area in the Ambulatory Care Unit. Scott Weatherford, CEO and Rebecca Weatherford, President of ATCO Wood Products (right and centre) presented this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, executive director, KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Fruitvale family-run business donates $35,000 to hospital campaign