Amy Zanrosso will be performing with the Symphony of the Kootenays in the Bailey Theatre. (Photo: Ray Sena/Sena Portraiture)

Kootenay pianist returns for symphony performance

Symphony of the Kootenays will perform in Trail on Oct. 5

The Symphony of the Kootenays has an exciting performance planned for Oct. 5 in Trail including a guest performance by Castlegar native Amy Zanrosso.

The concert will feature Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Beethoven’s Coriolanus Overture, and Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto featuring Zanrosso.

“Growing up in the Kootenays played a huge part in who I am today, both as a person and a musician and there is nowhere else in the world where it is more meaningful for me to perform,” said Zanrosso.

“I’m thrilled to be performing the Emperor Concerto with Symphony of the Kootenays in the very place that gave me my start and that has filled and continues to fill my life with joy and unforgettable memories.”

Zanrosso grew up in Castlegar and studied piano with local teachers Eva Tischer, Carol Romney and Dora Tweeddale and graduated from Stanley Humphries Secondary School. In 1991, her musical aspirations led her away from Castlegar to pursue an education.

She received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Victoria before going abroad and spending several years in Italy furthering her musical education. She then returned to Canada to earn a masters degree from McGill University.

Zanrosso now resides in Oakland, where she works as a professional pianist. She is on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as a chamber music coach and also does freelance work including performing in San Francisco Bay area ensembles.

In 2016 she went on tour to China with the Grammy award-winning Pacific Boychoir and was also the pianist for Chorissima – the five-time Grammy award-winning San Francisco Girls Chorus Premier Ensemble — throughout the 2017-18 season.

Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto, which is nicknamed The Emperor, is one of Zanrosso’s favourites.

“It’s an incredible piece and I’m torn between which I like better now, the Fourth, which I performed with the Symphony in 2016 or the Fifth, which is so full of joy and energy that I can’t help but smile most of the way through,” said Zanrosso.

“I think the second movement is perfection honestly. It’s poetry in sound.”


