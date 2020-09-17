Kootenay Savings shines light on importance of Arts

The new sound equipment is much lighter and user friendly for ease of set up.

Kootenay Savings Credit Union threw their support behind the Trail and District Arts Council. Nadine Tremblay of the arts council (left) and Aron Burke of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (right), with Aron’s daughter Abby helping out (centre), show how to keep 6 Beats Apart! (Submitted photo)

The Trail and District Arts Council is extremely grateful for the continued support of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU).

A long running supporter of the Music in the Park series, KSCU provided funding to enable the arts council to purchase new sound and lighting equipment for the outdoor concert series.

The sound equipment is much lighter and user friendly for ease of set up, eliminating cabling and tripping hazards, while the lighting will brighten the stage in the darker evenings in August.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 cancellation of Music in the Park this summer, the arts council was unable to test out this amazing new equipment, but cannot wait to use it next summer.

KSCU has also helped us to bring a selection of limited seating shows back to The Bailey this fall by supporting the 6 Beats Apart series.

Bringing the community back together are a number of well-loved B.C. performers including Melody Diachun and Friends, John McLachlan, The Lazy Poker Blues Band, Son of John opening for Lisa Nicole, comedian Mike Delamont, Hornography, and the Clinton Swanson R and B Revue.

“The arts and culture scene is a vital and vibrant part of our community,” says Aron Burke, KSCU community liaison. “And with so many events and performances cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, we’re excited to partner with the arts council to bring some safe, socially distanced entertainment to The Bailey.”

Funding for the sound and lighting equipment was also provided by Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives Grant.

For more information on what’s happening at The Bailey visit trail-arts.com and buy tickets to our intimate 6 Beats Apart shows at thebailey.ca.

