Marisa Jimenez has raised $62,000 over 19 years for Poplar Ridge residents. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Last minute push for Christmas raffle tickets

Tickets are on sale in the Trail hospital lobby weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

With the countdown on to the Dec. 19 fundraising raffle for Poplar Ridge residents, organizer Marisa Jimenez is reminding the community that their chances are good of winning one, or more, of the 200+ great prizes.

She still has many tickets available and asks all who haven’t already, to drop by weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

All proceeds benefit people living in Poplar Ridge Pavilion, the hospital’s extended care wing.

