Lily May. Photo: RCAC

Lily May. Photo: RCAC

Lily May rides into Rossland

This innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall

Many Rosslanders will have already noticed that a new lady has just ridden into town.

“Now that her plinth is complete, we would like to introduce our newest sculpture, Lily May,” says RCAC (Rossland Council for Arts and Culture).

This significant and innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall.

Read more: Rossland Art Gallery reopens to public

Read more: Rossland artists push for inclusion in community plan

“Our vision for this sculpture was to integrate Rossland’s mining history,” the council explained. “And the recreational and artistic activities that have evolved in our community over the last 100 years.”

The sculpture is located in front of the historic Miners Hall and is a fitting symbol for Rossland’s gold mining history and the hall’s current use as an arts and culture centre.

“The sculpture also celebrates the feminine and provides balance to the predominantly masculine monuments and sculptures in the downtown core,” the council said.

The concept is a Can Can dancer on a bike with a miner’s lamp held out front.

This strong fearless woman is doing a popular bike stunt called the “No Footer Can Can” which is something a twenty-first century rider would do.

Artist Heather Wall describes it as “a Can Can dancer doing a Can Can jump melds history with the present day and gives extreme motion to metal”.

Wall, currently residing in Powell River, has a background in graphic design, interpretive design, and illustration.

She uses her ‘C’ class welding ticket to produce custom, beautiful sculptures and functional art pieces.

“It took a few years to bring this project to life and we are very grateful to Tourism Rossland and the generous donations from the community,” the RCAC says.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to the City of Rossland for not only creating the plinth and installing Lily May but also for adding her to the city’s permanent collection of public art.”

For the past 10 years, the RCAC has been building a curated collection of public art installations in downtown Rossland. The collection is part of its Public Art Initiative which acquires art works that can enhance the city’s downtown aesthetic and streetscape.

2020 has been a major year for public art with the addition of two permanent sculptures, Lily May and V-Formation, and three wood carvings, Mighty Ursus, Booty and Cookie, and Monte.

There are now 10 permanent sculptures and one mural in RCAC’s public art collection: The Storytellers (Rossland Public Library); Bears Playing (post office); Rusty (Queen and Columbia); Sphere of Influence (Revolution Cycles/Rossland Beer Co.); Salmon and Turtle (Washington and Third Avenue); V-Formation (Mountain Nugget Chocolate Co.); Lily May (Miners Hall); Mighty Ursus (Centennial Trail); Booty and Cookie (Centennial Trail); Monte (Centennial Trail); and the mural called Peace and Remembrance, Rossland Cenotaph.

This year’s rotating sculpture from the Castlegar Sculpturewalk is Equilibrium and resides on the corner of Washington and Columbia.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kootenay friends rally for nursing student newcomer

Just Posted

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Bylaw amendments have cleared the way for Phase 4 of the Birchwood Drive development to proceed. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail clears way for Birchwood Dr. development

Trail council approves bylaw amendments for Phase 4 of Birchwood Dr. subdivision.

Dementia doesn’t just affect the person living with a diagnosis; it affects caregivers, family, friends, and their community. Photo: Submitted
Trail, Rossland can help change the future for people affected by dementia

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month begins Jan. 4

Lily May. Photo: RCAC
Lily May rides into Rossland

This innovative sculpture, commissioned by RCAC, is in her new home at Rossland Miners Hall

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Years Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A recent accident between a logging truck and a Ford F350 on a forest service road near Invermere is shining a light on the importance of backroad safety and communication in B.C. Luckily, no one was injured in this particular incident. (File Photo)
Accident between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

Contractors, search and rescue calling for use of radios on forest service roads

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Most Read