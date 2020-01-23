Lots to do at Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times and not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Thursday, Rossland Secondary School, 7 p.m., Rossland Winter Carnival kicks off with a Variety Show featuring the Boomtown Garter Girls. Pre-show by the Golden City Fiddlers. Live music at St. Andrews United Church, 8 p.m. Events continue throughout the weekend. For full listing visit rosslandwintercarnival.com.

• Tickets on sale for JL Crowe 2020 Grad Valentine Dinner and Dance. Event will go Feb. 1 in the Trail Memorial Centre, Cominco gym. Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 6:45 p.m., dance at 9 p.m. Dinner provided by Kootenay Catering, live music by Hairloss. Silent auction, horse races and games. Tickets, $40, for sale at Trail Pharmasave until Jan. 28. Note, this is a cash-only event.

Gallery

• VISAC, showing “Mail Art,” from the gallery’s permanent collection and collections on loan. Runs until Jan. 31. Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. for live performance of Giselle. Direct from Moscow ballet.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Bombshell. A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Upcoming

• Jan. 30, Royal Theatre, 7 p.m. National Theatre Live production of Fleabag. Original, hilarious, one-woman play that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag. Rip-roaring look at “some sort of woman living her sort of life.”

• Feb. 1, Trail Memorial Centre, 6 p.m. Valentine Dinner and Dance held by the JL Crowe 2020 Grad class.

• Feb. 1, CANCELLED. Luncheon at Beaver Valley Manor has been cancelled until a later date, TBA.

• Feb. 4, Trail Seniors Centre, 1 p.m. General membership meeting. Entrance at 925 Portland St. Call 250-364-0960 or 250-368-9790 for more information.

• Feb. 7, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Chase Padgett: Nashville Hurricane. Fresh off the heels of his smash hit 6 Guitars, virtuoso actor and musician Chase Padgett becomes a manager, a mother, a mentor, and the guitar prodigy, as each one tells their side of the rise, demise, and resurrection of the best guitar player you’ve never heard of — the Nashville Hurricane.

• Feb. 4, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Sarah Hagen and Brendan McLeod: Exultation. Spoken-word artist and former Canadian SLAM champion Brendan McLeod intersperses stories and poems with Hagen, a classical pianist.

• Feb. 9, Riverbelle, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All About Heart, a pre-Valentine Pop-up Shop and Fashion Show. Local artisans, bakers and pampering services. Advance tickets, $25, at JJ’s Fashions, Bailey box office, Country Roads General Store and online at thebailey.ca. All proceeds will go to the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon program, helping low income seniors, families and expectant mothers.

• March 7, Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 6-10 p.m. KBRH Health Foundation’s Perfectly Paired Fundraiser. Join the Foundation at the hotel for an evening of specially selected food and wine paired with live musical entertainment and a silent auction. The evening will showcase multiple wineries and other beverage providers alongside food selections prepared by the chef of Foxy’s Fine Food & Beverages. Event will support the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign. For ticket price and info call the foundation at 250-364-2424.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter