Market in Trail, Fall Tea in Rossland

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Theme is Savour the Flavour of the Kootenays. Family-fun, games, contests, prizes, live music by Jason Thomas, Latin and belly dancing, and more.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 10 a.m. to noon. Mothers Unite Garage Sale. The gym will be turned into a giant indoor garage sale for all items suitable from newborn to aged 12. For more info, call Trail recreation at 250.364.0888.

• Saturday, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Admission, $4. There will be a bake table and country store. Everyone is welcome.

• Wednesday, (Oct. 23) Trail United Church, 1 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors will hold a general meeting. Some preliminary results from the There and Back Survey, detailing problems people have accessing distant medical appointments, will be presented. There is still time for public input into the survey. Everyone is welcome to attend.

• Wednesdays, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7 p.m. BV Lions Bingo. Early bird 6 p.m.

Music

• Friday, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 Series returns with Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes: Roots & Grooves. Enjoy the small club atmosphere for an up close artistic experience enjoyed with a beer or wine in the Griff’s cabaret-style setting.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House does it again! Performers include: Maya and Lois, duets by a pair of accomplished flautists; Kootenay Dance Works, dancing to the Nutcracker Suite; Rhiannon Issacs, young singer and ukulele player; Peter Pii, bluegrass, and other; Loretta Davidson and Friends, country from all around the country; KatShu, great songs, great guitar. Family-friendly venue, goodies, no bar. Admission $3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House always looking for new performers; young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

• Wednesday, (Oct. 23) Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Burton Cummings “Up Close and Alone” Tour. The voice, the songs of a generation, the music you know, from the man who created it.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Maiden. Story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

Upcoming

• Oct. 25, Warfield Community Hall, 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Warfield Special Events Committee is excited to host its third annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way. Free event starts at the hall with a pumpkin carving contest from 3-5 p.m. Pumpkins provided on a first come basis, you bring your own carving tools and a donation to the food bank. Prizes will be awarded. Afterwards Walk Nightmare on Lauriente Way from 5:30-6:15 p.m. for children under 12, and 6:30-7:15 p.m. 12 and up. Hot dog and hot chocolate beginning at 5:30 p.m. Movie night at 6:30 p.m. with popcorn, candy, drinks all $1.

• Oct. 26, St. Michael’s School, 1-3 p.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church Tea. All welcome.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.

• Oct. 26, Trail United Church, 5-7 p.m. Fall Turkey Dinner. Adults $16, children $10. Under six years, free. All welcome.

• Oct. 27, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menteur. Simon has been a compulsive liar since childhood. His family and colleagues organize an intervention but it turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything.

• Nov. 2, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday Morning Quilters 17th Annual Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds to local charities. Refreshments, and bake sale by Trail United Church women.

• Nov. 2, St. Rita’s Church, 1-2:30 p.m. For Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Invite your family and friends, all welcome. Location is 1935 East View Street in Fruitvale.



