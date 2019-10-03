Market, music and movie this weekend in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Runs again Oct. 19.

• Saturday, Victoria Street, Trail, 1-2 p.m. Life Chain. Help convey the message that preborn human life has value and adoption is the loving option. Event goes again on Sun. Oct. 6, 2-3 p.m. Hwy 3A in Castlegar.

• Wednesday (Oct. 9), J.L. Crowe Secondary School gym, 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Students are hosting an All Candidates Forum in advance of the federal election. All six candidates for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding have confirmed attendance. All welcome. Contact Ami Starzner at astarzner@sd20.bc.ca if you have any questions.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Symphony of the Kootenays. Celebrating their 44th year, this 44-member orchestra has entertained 80,000+ audience members and performed more than 225 concerts. Half the musicians come from the Kootenays with the remainder from Alberta and the Okanagan.

• Tuesday (Oct. 8), Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sons of the Pioneers. Western music legends return for their 85th anniversary tour.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Biggest Little Farm. When the barking of their dog leads to eviction from their tiny LA apartment, John and Molly make a choice that takes them out of the city and onto 200 acres in the foothills of Ventura County.

Upcoming

• Oct. 10, Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre, 6:30 -8 p.m. Local veterinarian Elaine Klemmensen talks about throwing it all away and travelling the world as a volunteer veterinarian. Admission by donation.

• Oct. 12, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera HD presents Turandot. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Turandot, which stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Roberto Aronica sings Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria “Nessun dorma.” Eleonora Buratto is the slavegirl Liù, and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur.

• Oct. 16, Rossland Arena, 4:15 p.m. Rossland Skating Club launches CanSkate and PreCanSkate programs. Whether your child wants to play hockey, speed skate or figure skate; CanSkate will start them off on the right foot. The season runs Oct. 16 to Feb. 26, Wednesdays at the Rossland Arena. Canskate is for ages 4 and up and runs from 4:15 to 5:00; PreCanskate is for ages 3 and up and runs from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. Register online at www.rosslandskating.com, and for more info email rosslandfsc@gmail.com.

• Oct. 19, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Admission, $4. There will be a bake table and country store. Everyone is welcome.

• Oct. 20, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Maiden. Story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

• Oct. 26, St. Michael’s School, 1-3 p.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church Tea. All welcome.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.

• Oct. 26, Trail United Church, 5-7 p.m. Fall Turkey Dinner. Adults $16, children $10. Under six years, free. All welcome.

• Oct. 27, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menteur. Simon has been a compulsive liar since childhood. His family and colleagues organize an intervention but it turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter