Masters of Song coming to Rossland, Trail

La Cafamore’s Carolyn Cameron and pianist Hendrik Mendes to feature works of Mozart and Schubert

Carolyn Cameron and Henrik Mendez will play a concert in Rossland and Trail this weekend. All proceeds will go to hospice.

Attention classical music lovers! “Masters of Song” is coming to Rossland and Trail.

La Cafamore violinist Carolyn Cameron and Hendrik Mendes, piano, will feature the works of two master songwriters, Mozart and Schubert, in a pair of concerts this month.

If you like a tranquil and intimate setting, join the duo at the home of Kathy Moore and David Cornelius in Rossland at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. The concert is by donation and can be reserved by emailing km@2cats.net.

The second is an afternoon concert at Trail United Church Sunday Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. This one is a set price of $20 and if you want an advance ticket, you can send an e-transfer to lacafamore@gmail.com or simply pay at the door.

Cameron is a performer, teacher, adjudicator and composer, who began her musical studies with Dorothy Overholt (violin) and Joan Halmo (piano) in Saskatoon.

She has been a member of the Saskatoon Symphony, Regina Symphony, Symphony of the Kootenays and National Youth Orchestra of Canada. She is a founding member and currently performs with La Cafamore Chamber group, and does numerous fundraising concerts in the Trail-Rossland area.

Mendes is a local physician, music lover, and gifted amateur pianist.

All proceeds to both concerts go to the Greater Trail Hospice Society.

