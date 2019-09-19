Meeting, market and music coming up in Trail

Community
• Friday, Trail Legion, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Society for Protection and Care of Seniors invites the public to a meeting with B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. Let her know what is working and not working for seniors in this community. For more info call the advocate office at 1.877.952.3181
• Friday, Kiro Wellness Centre, 5-8:30 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society begins volunteer training. Next session in the centre on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Final training goes Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. All four sessions must be completed.
• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Experience the downtown Trail market, offering farm fresh produce, home baking, entertainment and more.
• Tuesday, Trail United Church, 6:30 p.m. Free video workshop on Tuesdays called “The Universal Christ: Another Name for Everything,” with Richard Rohr, starting Sept. 24.
Music
• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time.
Upcoming
• Sept. 27, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd in the Flesh Tour 2019. Performing many favourites from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and Animals along with other classic cuts.
• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps).
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter