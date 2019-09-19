Meeting, market and music coming up in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Friday, Trail Legion, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Society for Protection and Care of Seniors invites the public to a meeting with B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. Let her know what is working and not working for seniors in this community. For more info call the advocate office at 1.877.952.3181

• Friday, Kiro Wellness Centre, 5-8:30 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society begins volunteer training. Next session in the centre on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Final training goes Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. All four sessions must be completed.

• Saturday, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Experience the downtown Trail market, offering farm fresh produce, home baking, entertainment and more.

• Tuesday, Trail United Church, 6:30 p.m. Free video workshop on Tuesdays called “The Universal Christ: Another Name for Everything,” with Richard Rohr, starting Sept. 24.

Music

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

Upcoming

• Sept. 27, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd in the Flesh Tour 2019. Performing many favourites from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and Animals along with other classic cuts.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). Enjoy this challenge while experiencing scenic views of the Columbia River and rock walls of West Trail.

• Oct. 1, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Michael Kaeshammer, an internationally renowned jazz piano virtuoso, producer and singer-songwriter, opens the season in downtown Trail. Flavours of jazz, boogie-woogie and blues combined in his intimate and inviting performances.

• Oct. 5, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Symphony of the Kootenays. Celebrating their 44th year, this 44 member orchestra has entertained more than 80,000 audience members and in more than 225 concerts. Half the musicians come from the Kootenays with the remainder from Alberta and the Okanagan.

• Oct. 5, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Runs again Oct. 19.

• Oct. 6, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Biggest Little Farm. When the barking of their dog leads to eviction from their tiny LA apartment, John and Molly make a choice that takes them out of the city and onto 200 acres in the foothills of Ventura County.

• Oct. 8, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sons of the Pioneers. Western music legends return for their 85th anniversary tour.

• Oct. 20, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Maiden. inspirational story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.

• Oct. 27, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menteur. Simon has been a compulsive liar since childhood. His family and colleagues organize an intervention but it turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter