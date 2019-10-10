Met Opera in HD returns to Trail, Saturday

Community

• Thursday, Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre, 6:30 -8 p.m. Local veterinarian Elaine Klemmensen talks about throwing it all away and travelling the world as a volunteer veterinarian. Admission by donation.

• Wednesday (Oct. 16), Rossland Arena, 4:15 p.m. Rossland Skating Club launches CanSkate and PreCanSkate programs. Whether your child wants to play hockey, speed skate or figure skate; CanSkate will start them off on the right foot. The season runs Oct. 16 to Feb. 26, Wednesdays at the Rossland Arena. Canskate is for ages 4 and up and runs from 4:15 to 5:00; PreCanskate is for ages 3 and up and runs from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. Register online at www.rosslandskating.com, and for more info email rosslandfsc@gmail.com.

• Wednesday (Oct. 16), VISAC Gallery, 7 p.m. Lower Columbia Unitarians cordially invite community members to join them for the tradition of homecoming. After the end of summer, the group gathers again to seek answers to life’s questions and to work for justice in the community. You are invited to bring a small sample of water that has meaning for you for a simple ritual as part of this gathering. Stay for a cup of tea and a chat. If you don’t know much about Unitarianism, this is your chance to learn more. Email LowerColumbiaUnitarians@gmail.com or call 250.368.8856 for more information.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Met Opera HD presents Turandot. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Turandot, which stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Roberto Aronica sings Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria “Nessun dorma.” Eleonora Buratto is the slavegirl Liù, and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur.

Upcoming

• Oct. 18, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 Series returns with Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes: Roots & Grooves. Enjoy the small club atmosphere for an up close artistic experience enjoyed with a beer or wine in the Griff’s cabaret-style setting.

• Oct. 19, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trails incrEDIBLE Farmers Market.

• Oct. 19, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 1-3 p.m. Annual Fall Tea and Bazaar. Admission, $4. There will be a bake table and country store. Everyone is welcome.

• Oct. 20, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Maiden. Story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

• Oct. 20, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House does it again! Performers include: Maya and Lois, duets by a pair of accomplished flautists; Kootenay Dance Works, dancing to the Nutcracker Suite; Rhiannon Issacs, young singer and ukulele player; Peter Pii, bluegrass, and other; Loretta Davidson and Friends, country from all around the country; KatShu, great songs, great guitar. Family-friendly venue, goodies, no bar. Admission $3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House always looking for new performers; young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions. For more info contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250.362.5677.

• Oct. 23, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Burton Cummings “Up Close and Alone” Tour. The voice, the songs of a generation, the music you know, from the man who created it.

• Oct. 25, Warfield Community Hall, 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Warfield Special Events Committee is excited to host its third annual Nightmare on Lauriente Way. Free event starts at the hall with a pumpkin carving contest from 3-5 p.m. Pumpkins provided on a first come basis, you bring your own carving tools and a donation to the food bank. Prizes will be awarded. Afterwards Walk Nightmare on Lauriente Way from 5:30-6:15 p.m. for children under 12, and 6:30-7:15 p.m. 12 and up. Hot dog and hot chocolate beginning at 5:30 p.m. Movie night at 6:30 p.m. with popcorn, candy, drinks all $1.

• Oct. 26, St. Michael’s School, 1-3 p.m. Holy Trinity Catholic Church Tea. All welcome.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.

• Oct. 26, Trail United Church, 5-7 p.m. Fall Turkey Dinner. Adults $16, children $10. Under six years, free. All welcome.

• Oct. 27, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Menteur. Simon has been a compulsive liar since childhood. His family and colleagues organize an intervention but it turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything.

• Nov. 2, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday Morning Quilters 17th Annual Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds to local charities. Refreshments, and bake sale by Trail United Church women.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter