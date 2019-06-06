Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Montrose family day on deck

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 6 to June 12

Community

• Thursday, Trail Cenotaph, 6 p.m., Trail Legion will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All welcome. Lights snacks to follow at the East Trail branch.

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Canadian comedian Derek Edwards performs “Alls I’m Saying.” From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite.

• Thursday, Rossland Miners Hall, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Also runs Friday and Saturday, with special second Saturday performance at midnight. $20, Rated R – 19+.

• Saturday, Montrose Community Hall, 8 a.m. Family Fun Day kicks off with a pancake breakfast. Parade 11 a.m., events throughout the day, food concession open as well as steak and hamburger dinner. More details to come.

• Saturday, Beaver Falls Lions Park, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Spring Market. Home-based business and garage sale. Vendors needed, tables $10. Call Bev at 250.367.9552 for info or email mrst1@shaw.ca.

• Monday, Seven Summits Learning Centre, 7 p.m. Open house to learn more about the educational opportunities provided. Located 2110 First Avenue Rossland. For more info contact Joyce at 250.362.7772 or visit sevensummitslearning.com.

• Registration open for 10th Annual Kids Triathlon, going June 15 at the Trail Aquatic Centre. Swimming, biking, running to the finish line for children ages 4 to 12 years. Deadline to enter is June 12. Call Trail parks and rec at 250.364.0888 for info.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing JL Crowe Art Show. Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Runs until June 14.

Upcoming

• June 13, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park kicks off with Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance by donation, perfect opportunity to get outside an listen to live music.

• June 15, Trail Esplanade, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruisin’ The Columbia Car Show. For details visit smokensteelcarclub.com.

• June 15, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trail and District Public Library presents A Really Big Used Book Sale. All sales by donation with proceeds supporting the library.

• June 16, Gyro Park, 1 p.m. Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Newly organized event by a Trail RCMP officer, intended to raise awareness for, and encourage, Special Olympics athletes.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A diminished ‘Godzilla’ still bests ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Ma’

Just Posted

Montrose family day on deck

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 6 to June 12

Title sponsor for KBRH Golf Classic

$15,000 for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation fundraiser

Hats off at the dinner table

Letter to the Editor from Ken Schroeder of Trail

Community Futures launches Columbia River sport-fishing website

Website promotes Columbia River’s excellent sport fishing and local communities and businesses

Trail Legion reflects on D-Day

Ceremony at Trail Cenotaph to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Most Read