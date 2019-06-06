Montrose family day on deck

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from June 6 to June 12

Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Community

• Thursday, Trail Cenotaph, 6 p.m., Trail Legion will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All welcome. Lights snacks to follow at the East Trail branch.

• Thursday, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Canadian comedian Derek Edwards performs “Alls I’m Saying.” From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite.

• Thursday, Rossland Miners Hall, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Also runs Friday and Saturday, with special second Saturday performance at midnight. $20, Rated R – 19+.

• Saturday, Montrose Community Hall, 8 a.m. Family Fun Day kicks off with a pancake breakfast. Parade 11 a.m., events throughout the day, food concession open as well as steak and hamburger dinner. More details to come.

• Saturday, Beaver Falls Lions Park, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Spring Market. Home-based business and garage sale. Vendors needed, tables $10. Call Bev at 250.367.9552 for info or email mrst1@shaw.ca.

• Monday, Seven Summits Learning Centre, 7 p.m. Open house to learn more about the educational opportunities provided. Located 2110 First Avenue Rossland. For more info contact Joyce at 250.362.7772 or visit sevensummitslearning.com.

• Registration open for 10th Annual Kids Triathlon, going June 15 at the Trail Aquatic Centre. Swimming, biking, running to the finish line for children ages 4 to 12 years. Deadline to enter is June 12. Call Trail parks and rec at 250.364.0888 for info.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, showing JL Crowe Art Show. Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Runs until June 14.

Upcoming

• June 13, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park kicks off with Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance by donation, perfect opportunity to get outside an listen to live music.

• June 15, Trail Esplanade, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cruisin’ The Columbia Car Show. For details visit smokensteelcarclub.com.

• June 15, Riverfront Centre, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trail and District Public Library presents A Really Big Used Book Sale. All sales by donation with proceeds supporting the library.

• June 16, Gyro Park, 1 p.m. Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Newly organized event by a Trail RCMP officer, intended to raise awareness for, and encourage, Special Olympics athletes.



