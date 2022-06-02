Montrose Family Fun Day returns on Saturday

For a list of family fun day events visit the village’s Facebook page.

The Beaver Valley and Pend d’Oreille Historical Society has a new kiosk in the village square building, which will be showcased for the first time on Saturday, Montrose Family Fun Day. The kiosk features special memorabilia of Bill Thompson, this year’s posthumously awarded Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year. Photo: Submitted

Montrose Family Fun Day returns Saturday, June 4, starting with the traditional hike up Antenna Trail at 9 a.m.

This event marks the official opening of Montrose Village Square, which is a revamped space in the former pool building. Extensive renovations were completed in the structure a few years ago but COVID hit, delaying a community-wide reception.

A very special feature — a kiosk courtesy the Beaver Valley and Pend d’Oreille Historical Society — will be unveiled in the square on Saturday.

The society’s first exhibit is in honour of this year’s Beaver Valley Citizen of the Year Bill Thompson. Thompson was posthumously recognized in a ceremony during Beaver Valley May Days held last week.

The exhibit showcases Thompson’s memorabilia, courtesy of Alice Thompson and family.

