Music and night market, Thursday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 5-8:30 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Locarno Band featuring Tonye Aganaba. Also food trucks, market, beer and wine garden. Entrance by donation. Perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to live music with friends. Remember to bring cash for the market. No smoking, no dogs.

• Monday (Aug. 12), Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. for Pico’s Puppet Palace. Join Pico and friends in the story of the golden lagoon.

Upcoming

• Aug. 15, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Blue Crush. Featuring Jason Thomas and Tonnie Stewart, classic music that will make you want to get up and dance.

• Aug. 22, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present. This will be the final performance this season.

• Aug. 25, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore returns to the string trio format to present Mozart’s Divertimento, Jean Francaix’s Trio a Cordes and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme. Violist Jeffrey Chow joins violinist Carolyn Cameron and cellist Maria Wang for this delightful evening of string trios. Admission $20, 12 and under free. Tickets available online at thebailey.ca and at the door.

• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.

