Music in the Park finale goes tonight in Trail

Music in the Park wraps up another great season of live performances Thursday night (Aug. 31) at Gyro Park.

Hitting the stage at 6 p.m. is White Lightning with their blues, rock, and boogie band vibes, followed by the 2 Bit Jug Band’s old-time jazz and blues from the 1920’s and 1940’s.

From Nelson, White Lightning is described as a highly energetic, danceable five-piece band with a distinctive twin guitar plus harmonica sound.

They play classics from Little Walter, Chuck Berry and The Beatles along with their Kootenay-themed originals.

The band’s rocking blues sound comes from front man Dave Carroll, Gord Watt on guitar, Kevin McKenzie on harmonica, bassist Phil Wilson-Birks, and drummer, Bill Graham.

Covering universal themes of heartbreak, happiness, and even food, the 2 Bit Jug Band’s music is brought to life through the voices of both Ken Glastre and Michael Gifford (Gut Bucket Giff).

Glastre delivers those old bluesy, jazzy tunes combined with his vocal storytelling and haunting mandola for a memorable and entertaining show.

Juan Parris, percussionist, uses his many little goodies to fill the spaces with good taste. And, on the bass end, is Gifford, a master of the washtub bass, tuba and jug, as well as his jazzy cornet and kazoo.

These three musicians have been making their music since the 1960s and their old tunes tell old stories that are still relatable today.

The show will wind up at 8 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, performances will move indoors to The Bailey Theatre stage.

Check out the arts council’s website and social media accounts for an update. No word means performances will be at Gyro Park.

Remember to bring a lawn chair. Admission is by donation, a $3 minimum is suggested.

