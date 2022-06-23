Music in the Park goes tonight in East Trail

Music in the Park goes tonight at the Gyro Park gazebo starting at 6:15 p.m.
Classic old country rock from Diamond Willow opens the night, followed by concert pieces and show tune medleys by the Trail Maple Leaf Band from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
With entrance by donation, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to live music with friends. Please remember; no smoking, no dogs, and especially no smoking dogs!
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
