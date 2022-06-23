Diamond Willow and the Trail Maple Leaf Band perform tonight at Gyro Park starting at 6:15 p.m. Image: TDAC

Diamond Willow and the Trail Maple Leaf Band perform tonight at Gyro Park starting at 6:15 p.m. Image: TDAC

Music in the Park goes tonight in East Trail

Music in the Park is back after a two-year hiatus, and it’s bigger than ever

Music in the Park goes tonight at the Gyro Park gazebo starting at 6:15 p.m.

Classic old country rock from Diamond Willow opens the night, followed by concert pieces and show tune medleys by the Trail Maple Leaf Band from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With entrance by donation, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to live music with friends. Please remember; no smoking, no dogs, and especially no smoking dogs!

Read more: Music in the Park returns to Trail this week

Read more: #Local News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCity of TrailLive music

Previous story
Movie music maestro John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music
Next story
International exhibit showcases West Kootenay artist

Just Posted

“The Flaming Revelation,” by Frantisek Strouhal. Photo: Submitted
International exhibit showcases West Kootenay artist

Diamond Willow and the Trail Maple Leaf Band perform tonight at Gyro Park beginning at 6:15 p.m. Image: TDAC
Music in the Park goes tonight in East Trail

A heat advisory is in effect for the West Kootenay. Photo: Unsplash
Hot days called for Trail this weekend

Trail will go with the 80L free green bin for curbside organics pickup when the service begins in 2023.
Trail council awards contracts, decides on green bins