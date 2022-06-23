Music in the Park goes tonight in East Trail

Music in the Park is back after a two-year hiatus, and it’s bigger than ever

Diamond Willow and the Trail Maple Leaf Band perform tonight at Gyro Park starting at 6:15 p.m. Image: TDAC

Music in the Park goes tonight at the Gyro Park gazebo starting at 6:15 p.m.

Classic old country rock from Diamond Willow opens the night, followed by concert pieces and show tune medleys by the Trail Maple Leaf Band from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With entrance by donation, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to live music with friends. Please remember; no smoking, no dogs, and especially no smoking dogs!

