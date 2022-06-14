Music in the Park returns to Trail this week

Weather permitting, the Trail Pipe Band and Boomer will open Music in the Park at 6:15 p.m., June 16.

After two years of a dry summer at Gyro Park in Trail — meaning no live music — Kootenay Savings Music in the Park returns this week bigger and better than ever.

From Thursday June 16 to Sept. 1, the Trail and District Arts Council has a lineup of 13 shows featuring two acts per night, bringing with it the perfect opportunity for families and friends to get together outside and listen to great live music.

Keeping with tradition and weather permitting, the series opens at 6:15 p.m. Thursday with local favourites the Trail Pipe Band and Boomer kicking off the season. The rest of summer follows with a string of great shows and something for everyone, from fiddle to folk, country to rock ‘n’roll, and blues to psychedelic jazz rock.

“These events play a critical role in restoring audience confidence, boosting tourism, and stimulating the local and performing arts economy as we work towards recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Nadine Tremblay, the council’s executive director.

“We have a fabulous lineup of local and touring groups this season and I hope everyone in this region, as well as visitors, come see us often this summer for a fun, safe, and affordable night out.”

Each Music in the Park session, held at Gyro Park in East Trail, starts at 6.15 p.m.

Admission is by donation, a $3 minimum is suggested. Or, fans can show their support by purchasing a $50 pass for the whole season at the box office or in-person at Music in the Park. The arts council is aiming to make a pass purchase available online this week at: thebailey.ca. Instead of a ticket, purchasers of a pass will get a button to wear saying “I love MITP.” (Music In The Park)

“With entrance by donation, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, pack a picnic, hit the water park, get outside and listen to live music with friends and family,” Tremblay adds.

“Please remember, ‘No Smoking, No Dogs, and especially No Smoking Dogs!’”

On June 23, Diamond Willow will open for the Trail Maple Leaf Band, to bring an evening of classic country rock meets concert band pieces featuring movie scores. Then, rounding out the month on June 30, Sly Violet will open for the Heavyweights Brass Band for energetic, folk-rock meets New Orleans-inspired brass.

For details on upcoming acts, visit www.trail-arts.com.

Night markets return

The very popular Music in the Park night markets will also return on two occasions — July 7 and Aug. 4 — from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Organized by the arts council in partnership with Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market, the night markets are fun evenings of food, vendors, a beer garden, and of course, live music.

“Come down and feel the buzz again at these fabulous outdoor summer events,” Tremblay said.

Opening the first nighttime market, July 7, will be the gritty and soulful Canadian roots music of The Judy Brown Band at 6:15 p.m. Headlining will be the genre hopping music of Petunia and the Vipers. Described as a must-see hillbilly-flavoured-swing, this show will start at 7 p.m.

Then, the Aug. 4 night market will feature the tough and tender ballads of Jenie Thai as headliner. Jenie plays barrelhouse piano steeped in the blues with influences from musicians including Tom Waits, Memphis Slim, Nina Simone, and Bonnie Raitt. Opening the evening will be the soulful, dance-able blues of the Holly Hyatt Trio at 6:15 p.m.

This popular series is made possible by funding from Kootenay Savings Credit Union, BC Arts Council, BC Touring Council, the Government of Canada, Tourism South Kootenay and Teck Metals Ltd. The council also gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

