Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Music in the Park tonight

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21

Music

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Blue Crush. Featuring Jason Thomas and Tonnie Stewart, classic music that will make you want to get up and dance.

Upcoming

• Aug. 22, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present. This will be the final performance this season.

• Aug. 24, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more.

• Aug. 25, Trail United Church, 7:30 p.m. La Cafamore returns to the string trio format to present Mozart’s Divertimento, Jean Francaix’s Trio a Cordes and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme. Violist Jeffrey Chow joins violinist Carolyn Cameron and cellist Maria Wang for this delightful evening of string trios. Admission $20, 12 and under free. Tickets available online at thebailey.ca and at the door.

• Sept. 8, West Kootenay Toy Run, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of motorcycles ride from Castlegar rec centre to Nelson Baker Street, to Salmo Fire hall, to Trail Waneta Plaza, to Rossland Columbia Ave, then back to Castlegar for prizes, raffle and the draw for a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dinner, door prizes and music.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.

Previous story
Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

Just Posted

Music in the Park tonight

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21

Mind your household habits; 5 bears destroyed in Rossland/Trail

41 calls to West Kootenay COS about black bears this season, so far

Anglican churches in Nelson, Balfour, Kaslo to marry same-gender couples

Rev. Jeff Donnelly says he’d love to host LGBTQ weddings

Update: Two women injured after motorcycle accident in Trail

The collision occurred Wednesday night just after 9 p.m.

AM Ford supports hospital campaign

New ED now under construction at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Most Read