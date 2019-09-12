Performer Jason Scott. (Photo submitted)

Neil Diamond tribute at the Trail Legion, Friday

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 18

Community

• Sunday, Gyro Park, 9 a.m. registration for Terry Fox Run. Mass start at 10 a.m. All welcome wheelchairs, strollers, roller blades and dogs on-leash.

• Tuesday, (Sept. 17) Trail Riverfront Centre, 10:30 a.m. Public library presents Kootenay author D.M. Ditson, launching her memoir about sexual assault, post-traumatic stress disorder and recovery.

Music

• Friday, Trail Legion, 7 p.m. Jason Scott performs Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond. Limited tickets, $25. Call 250.364.1422 for more info.

Upcoming

• Sept. 20, Trail Legion, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Society for Protection and Care of Seniors invite you to a public meeting with B.C.’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie. as she wants to hear from seniors and their family members living in this region. Let her know what is working and not working for seniors in this community. The audience is encouraged to participate in questions and discussion. For more info call the advocate office at 1.877.952.3181

• Sept. 20, Kiro Wellness Centre, 5-8:30 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society begins volunteer training. Next session in the centre on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Final training goes Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. All four sessions must be completed.

• Sept. 21, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Music of the Night: The Concert Tour. Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Featuring Webber’s most iconic theatrical music including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more, with an internationally-acclaimed professional cast.

• Sept. 28, Trail, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storm the Stairs, organized by the Trail and District United Way. A unique fitness challenge (or friendly fitness walk) and United Way fundraiser. Course features two routes, The Express, 18 staircases (approx. 1495 steps) and The Grande, 19 staircases (approx. 1618 steps). While enjoying this challenge, runners and walkers alike experience some of the most scenic views of the Columbia River and Rock Walls of historic West Trail.

• Oct. 26, Trail, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Spooktacular. All-ages fun in downtown, including the incrEDIBLE farmers’ market, Discover Circus in the Bailey theatre, activities inside the Trail Riverfront Centre and the VISAC Gallery, as well as live music by Tim Hurley & the Vultures, dancing witches, a free Halloween skate, a marshmallow roast, and a free movie in the Royal Theatre.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Just Posted

Class of ‘54 reunites one more time in Trail

This is the seventh time JL Crowe grads of 1954 have held a reunion

Neil Diamond tribute at the Trail Legion, Friday

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 18

Greater Trail celebrates KidSport Week

Trail KidSport will ‘BE in the B.V.’ Saturday for B.V. Dynamic Aging Society’s’ event at Haines Park

Castlegar Rec Commission demurs on West Kootenay trail debate

Much to the chagrin of the 40 quadders who showed up to support the change

People’s Party candidate in South Okanagan-West Kootenay steps forward

Taylor talks about PPC platforms on economics, immigration and climate change

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning suspected to be the cause, says BC Hydro

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Most Read