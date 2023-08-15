Nelson sculptor returns to CBC show Race Against The Tide

Nelson’s Alex Avelino works on a sand sculpture in season three of CBC’s Race Against The Tide. Photo: Riley Smith

Alex Avelino is hoping this is the year the tide turns in his favour.

The Nelson sculptor can currently be seen competing in CBC’s Race Against The Tide, a show in which two-artist teams are tasked with making impressive sand sculptures before they are swept away by the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick.

Avelino first competed last season with Winlaw’s Peter Vogelaar. The pair didn’t win, but received an invite to come back for season three. Vogelaar couldn’t take part, so this time around Avelino is paired with Thomas Brown of New York.

Five of the 10 episodes are already online and can be watched for free at https://gem.cbc.ca/race-against-the-tide/s03.