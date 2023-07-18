Night market goes Thursday in Trail; fun for all ages

“You can count on it being a doggone good time,” organizers say.

Diyet and the Love Soldiers headline Music in the Park on Thursday. Photo: Submitted

Good eats and shopping — acccompanied by live shows — return with gusto to Gyro Park this week.

The fun-for-all ages event goes Thursday, July 20 when the Trail and District Arts Council and Trail’s Incredible Farmers Market set up food and market vendors, a beer and wine garden, and present two talented acts for their July Night Market.

From 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be lots to do all topped off with great live music kicking off at 6:15 p.m.

On stage first will be The Doggone Brothers; a Kootenay-based duo of Clayton Parsons on banjo, guitar and dobro, and Michael Hepher on mandolin, octave mandolin, and guitar.

Their style is described as distinctly grassy, with a dash of old country and a side of old-time music throughout their set of originals and cover tunes. Known for their spontaneous laughs, cheeky banter, and all-in stage presence, The Doggone Brothers round out their sets with incisive breaks, blood-style harmonies, and thoughtful tunes.

“You can count on it being a doggone good time,” organizers say.

Photo: Submitted

Then, at 7 p.m., Diyet and The Love Soldiers will hit the stage with their alternative country, folk, roots and traditional tunes. With catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life, their songs are in both English and Southern Tutchone, Diyet’s native language. Diyet has created a musical presence that is described as diverse as her Southern Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish heritage.

Backed by Love Soldiers: husband and collaborator, Robert van Lieshout (acoustic guitar, drums and percussion) and Juno Award winning producer, Bob Hamilton (electric guitar, pedal steel and mandolin) this multi-instrumental trio from the Yukon has a sound that can fill a big stage or capture an intimate room.

During the last decade, Diyet and the Love Soldiers have performed nationally in Canada and internationally in Europe. Performance highlights include major folk, jazz, world and multi-disciplinary festivals and theatres in Canada, a tour in the UK, and upcoming tours in Germany and the Netherlands.

Continuing to live with feet firmly planted in two worlds, Diyet’s adventurous and sometimes chaotic life is on full display in her music. She often says, “yesterday, fishing for our dinner on the ice, the next day, on the stage singing for you!”

The night of shopping, dancing, and hanging out with friends offers a range of artisans and other vendors, plus fun for the kids with a hand drawn photo booth and face painting.

Keep cool with tasty treats from Jodie’s ice cream or Vintage Pour. Remember to save room for delicious eats by Kootenay Cannoli, Dominga’s Foods, Jagannath Express, Delicious Greek Food and more. The beer and wine garden will be serving up cold beverages including cider, beer and wine.

Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity to get outside and listen to live music from local favourites to touring talent.

Admission is by donation with a $3 minimum suggested. Don’t forget a lawn chair.

The arts council reminds guests to please remember, “No Smoking, No Dogs, and especially No Smoking Dogs!”

For more details on upcoming acts, visit trail-arts.com.

