Performing Arts Trail launches Oct. 13; ‘Pick your own season’

Music, music and more music will be filling the auditorium at The Bailey Theatre beginning this fall.

Earlier this week, the Trail and District Arts council announced the 2023-24 line-up of performances ranging from cabaret, bluegrass, classic Italian tunes, piano — and just about everything in between this wide-range of genres.

Besides thoughtfully curating the selection of shows for an affordable price, as a way to save more dollars, artistic director Nadine Tremblay has launched ‘Pick your own Season’ for those who become a patron member.

Theatre-goers can become a “Patron of the Arts” for $25 per year and get 20 per cent off arts council shows plus additional benefits.

As well, $10 tickets are available for those 30 years old and under for all arts council shows in The Bailey Theatre, except for “A Kootenay Vaudeville Affair” and Teck Family Series shows.

For tickets or to purchase a membership in-person, drop by the box office, located on Cedar Avenue in the Selkirk College building, weekdays between noon and 4 p.m. Call 250.368.9669 or buy tickets online at: tickets.trail-arts.com.

Classical Music

For classical music lovers, the season takes place in the intimate setting of The Griff, (Muriel Griffiths Room) beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 with celebrated classical group Trio Fibonacci featuring Max Richter’s re-imagining of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”

Then on Sunday, Nov. 5, the series will host an afternoon of tea and a show featuring the haunting original melodies of Indigenous Two-Spirit flutist Jessica McMann and her Trio.

Next will be the engaging, award winning concert duo, Janelle Fung and Marina Thibeault, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Performing Arts Trail

Six shows are featured in this signature series in The Bailey Theatre beginning Friday, Oct. 13 with the jazz-style cabaret show “Hey Viola! – The Soundtrack to a Life” celebrating the life of the Canadian Civil Rights hero Viola Desmond. Learn the story of the woman on Canada’s $10 bill through this theatrical musical show.

Then on Friday, Nov. 3, the series continues with “Casting Off,” a dynamic inter-generational circus act from Australian group A Good Catch. The performance is for the whole family to enjoy.

Next up, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, is Juno-nominated bluegrass super group The High Bar Gang, featuring Barney Bentall and Shari Ulrich.

But the season doesn’t end there as Ballet Jörgen’s “Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet” adapts the beloved Canadian children’s classic on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

This will be followed by Wonderheads’ The Wilds on Tuesday, March 5; a moving and magical masked delight in the spirit of Jim Henson and Miyazaki.

The Performing Arts Trail season ends on Saturday, March 30 with a comedic bang as Arts Club’s “Made in Italy” dances onto the stage.

Described as a one-man, hilariously heartwarming show, “Made in Italy” celebrates family and food by weaving music of the 1970s with classic Italian tunes.

Jazz at The Griff

The popular Jazz at The Griff series returns with a fun mix of local favourites and touring acts on Oct. 26, as guitarist James Brown hits The Griff stage with award winning pianist Dave Restivo.

Then jazz favourite Rick Lingard returns with his Quintet on Nov. 30 before Nadine Tremblay and Erik Mortimer spread Christmas cheer with “A Jolly Jazzy Holiday.”

In the month of love, the Melody Diachun Quartet will play a heartwarming evening of love-themed songs on Feb. 15.

Then April 18, internationally renowned composer, guitarist, and pianist, Itamar Erez blends the delicateness of Middle Eastern music, the freedom found in jazz, and the passion of flamenco, to create a unique sound.

Closing the season is the Fawn Fritzen Quartet on April 18 with her fresh take on jazz.

Teck Family Series

In the New Year, the Teck Family Series provides a shared experience for the whole family to broaden your child’s artistic horizons. iLumiDance by Rainbow Dance Theatre is a captivating dancing light show on Feb. 18 in The Bailey Theatre.

In the interactive performance, dancers and puppets are illuminated so that they appear to be immersed in an undersea world or where gigantic colorful insects and butterflies fly around the dancers on the darkened stage.

The other show in the series is “Buzz Brass – The Pen of Perilous Pitfalls,” on stage Sunday, April 28. A dynamic classical and jazz score tells the story of an adventurous young teenage girl’s journey to imaginary worlds through music from Camelot’s Arthurian legends to Harry Potter and beyond.

More shows

Other shows include A Kootenay Vaudeville Affair (19+ event) on Nov. 17. An explosive burlesque show with impressive performers from New Orleans, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and right here in the Kootenays, including title winners from the 2023 New Orleans Teaser Festival and Viva Las Vegas.

Then, on Jan. 25 the Mariel Buckley Duo perform, a country/alt-folk singer-songwriter who is unapologetic, genuine, wry, and soft-hearted, singing and writing songs for the underdog.

For International Women’s Day on March 7, Julie Kim Live (19+ event) sees hilarious comedian and writer Julie Kim, with opening act comedian Kate Belton, performing topical and very women centred comedy that’s not for the faint hearted.

