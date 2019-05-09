Grapevine is courtesy the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission.

Plenty to do at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of May 9 to May 15

Community

• Friday, Colombo Lodge, 5-8 p.m. Spaghettata. Family-style spaghetti feast with love music. Pay at door. All welcome.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Miss Trail Pageant. Opening dance, frugal fashion show, talent and speeches before ambassadors crowned. Admission $10.

• Saturday, downtown Trail, 11 a.m. Trail Firefighters’ Parade. Floats, music, firetrucks and more.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, noon until 4 p.m. Sidewalk Café featuring food, The Game Show Show and more.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, 8 p.m. until midnight. Ken McCoy Band. Must be 19+.

• Saturday, Trail Firefighters’ Fireworks at dusk. Watch from downtown, the Esplanade, Gyro Park or the bridges.

• Sunday, Gyro Park, noon until 3 p.m. Family Day. All-ages obstacle course, Mother’s Day craft, Van City Bhangra Dance Troupe at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Food fundraisers and more.

Gallery

• VISAC Gallery, Pottery Club Spring Show and Sale. Planters, chimes, pots and more. Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 a.m. til 6 p.m., Fridays noon til 6 p.m. Runs until May 17.

Upcoming

• May 26, Gyro Park, 9:30 a.m. Greater Trail MS Walk. Start time 11 a.m. Walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future.

• May 31, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. JL Crowe Players present Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. A tale of two young star-crossed lovers whose feuding families are determined to keep them apart.

• June 8, Beaver Falls Lions Park, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Beaver Valley Lions 5th annual Spring Market. Home-based business and garage sale. Vendors needed, tables $10. Call Bev at 250.367.9552 for info or email mrst1@shaw.ca.


MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

