Pottery sale, reception for exhibit Friday at Trail art gallery

There’s something for everyone at VISAC’s annual holiday pottery sale, running Friday and Saturday. This sale is presented by the Trail Pottery Club.

As Christmastime nears, the VISAC Gallery has a few craft workshops coming up, a holiday pottery sale this weekend and on Friday — an opening reception for the latest exhibit showcasing a local fibre artist.

Leading all these interactive artistic goings-on in the downtown Trail gallery is a new executive director, Sharon Roberts.

“We have several things coming up at VISAC before the holiday break, including a few events at the end of this week,” Roberts began.

For starters, Friday, Nov. 25 , from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the gallery is hosting an opening reception for its current exhibit, a retrospective of work by fibre artist Tricia Rasku of Rossland.

The showcase of Rasku’s work runs until Dec. 16.

Roberts also invites the community to shop local by checking out VISAC’s two-day holiday pottery sale running in the gallery on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also happening soon are two pre-Christmas workshops.

The first is “Knit your own dice bag” for ages 12-and-older, running Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn how to knit a dice bag with Erin Shuttleworth. The workshop is beginner-friendly and adaptable for different skill levels. The participant fee is $45, all supplies provided.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 6, fibre artist Sarah Elizabeth is holding an Adult Mountain Macraweave workshop from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants will be introduced to a few of the most beginner-friendly knots and basic weaving skills. The participant fee is $47.

To register contact Sharon Roberts at: info@visacgallery.com.

Access to the Selkirk College campus is no longer open to the public. Entrance to the gallery is from Cedar Avenue, under the building’s side awning.

When gallery guests arrive at the red door “gallery” entrance, call the VISAC office at 250.364.1181, and staff will let visitors in. For those without a cell phone, use the house phone at that door to call building staff.

VISAC director Sharon Roberts.

New VISAC director

Sharon Roberts has been been at VISAC since April of this year.

She says it’s been a really interesting and exciting time to help guide the non-profit, given like many other organizations, VISAC is in a reopening and rebuilding phase after COVID.

“This gives us the opportunity to reconnect with our community in the Greater Trail area, and build out a programming and exhibit plan that meets our needs, and their needs, as they are right now,” explains Roberts.

In addition to being a photographer and fibre artist, Roberts has a background in organizational learning and development and communications.

“When I’m not at the gallery, I’m supporting my mostly non-profit clients to reach their teaching and learning goals,” she said. “I have a particular focus on designing accessible and inclusive learning experiences, and support organizations to develop more inclusive HR (Human Resources) and hiring practices.”

As far as her artistic talents, Roberts’ favourite subject matter for photography is birds, and some of her pieces were on display at the Rossland Public Library this past year.

“My latest interest is pine needle basket weaving ” she shares. “And recently, I created myself a fibre art advent calendar to keep myself grounded throughout this busy holiday season.”

